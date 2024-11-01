Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick announce pregnancy with an endearing photoshoot

Actress Amy Jackson and ‘Gossip Girl’ star Ed Westwick tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in Italy this August. Now, the couple has another happy news to share- they are expecting their first child together. The couple broke the happy news to the fans in a dreamy and adorable photoshoot. Amy is already a mother of her five-year-old son Andreas, who she shares with ex-partner George Panayiotou. This will be her first child with her husband Ed Westwick.

In the photos, the mom-to-be looks absolutely radiant and stunning in a classic ivory satin slip dress. It flaunts her baby bump effortlessly. With minimal makeup, her beachy locks are flowing in a picturesque manner. On the other hand, Ed has kept it chic and simple with a white crew neck tee and black pants. The duo look adorable as Amy is wrapped in his arms in the first slide. The second snap is a monogram photo of the duo walking on the grass. Meanwhile, the subsequent slides show them at their playful best as they adore each other. The elation on their faces is palpable. Fans have flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages as they wish the couple happiness.

Catch the photos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Jackson Westwick (@iamamyjackson)



The couple exchanged vows in a serene ceremony in Italy with an ivory décor. Surrounded by blooming white flowers, Amy looked ethereal in her ivory gown and lace-trimmed veil. With her slick back hair and minimal makeup, she looked stunning holding a bouquet of white roses. Ed was also matching outfits with her as he looked dapper in a white blazer over a crisp white shirt and black trousers.

The couple started dating after they met at the Silverstone racetrack in the UK in 2021. Subsequently, Amy Jackson made her relationship with the ‘Gossip Girl’ actor official on Instagram in 2022. Moreover, ahead of their wedding, they had an endearing engagement ceremony in January in London.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amy Jackson’s last was ‘Crackk’ with Arjun Rampal, Vidyut Jammwal, and Nora Fatehi.