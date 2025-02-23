Ed Westwick spotted in Mumbai, excited for India-Pakistan cricket showdown

Mumbai had a surprise visitor this weekend—British actor Ed Westwick, best known as Chuck Bass from ‘Gossip Girl’. The star was seen at Mumbai airport on Saturday, catching the attention of fans and paparazzi alike.

Dressed in a crisp off-white outfit, complete with a cap and sneakers, Westwick looked effortlessly stylish as he made his way out of the airport. Carrying a bouquet of flowers, he greeted the shutterbugs with a warm smile and a friendly chat.

As he was welcomed by photographers, the actor seemed in great spirits. “Happy to be back. It’s nice and warm, huh?” he remarked, soaking in the Mumbai weather. But what really caught his interest was the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan cricket match.

“You guys gonna watch cricket tomorrow? I’m going to Dubai,” Ed Westwick asked the paparazzi, revealing his plans to be in the city for the big game. He also mentioned hosting a post-match party.

Meanwhile, cricket fans worldwide are gearing up for one of the sport’s fiercest rivalries. India will take on Pakistan in their Group A encounter at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, hoping to erase memories of their crushing defeat in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final. That match saw Pakistan dominate with Fakhar Zaman’s century, leaving India all out for 158 while chasing 338.

Beyond cricket, there’s more excitement in Westwick’s personal life. The actor and his wife, actress Amy Jackson, are expecting their first child together. The couple, who made their relationship public in 2022, tied the knot in a dreamy Italian wedding on August 24 last year.

Between Mumbai, Dubai, and big life moments, it looks like Ed Westwick has plenty to celebrate!