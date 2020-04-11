Producer Anand Pandit was quite busy in the shooting of his upcoming film Chehre, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. But, the COVID-19 outbreak in India has brought everything to a halt. Likewise other film projects, Chehre has also come to a standstill.

To extend their support, many celebs have come forward to do their bit, both financially and emotionally. Pandit has also joined the league. He has been quick to understand the plight of daily wage earners who have been directly hit by the lockdown. So, apart from providing financial aid, he is also pitching in to ensure that the daily wage workers get regular supplies of provisions of basic needs.

Hundreds of daily wage workers, who work on his construction projects have been provided with necessary groceries for the next ten days. The package provided to every worker includes daily essentials like rice, potatoes, onions, pulses, wheat flour, sugar, and oil. The essentials have been distributed to all labourers and security guards working at his sites, reported IANS.

“Daily wage workers keep our companies standing and work day and night to convert our plans on paper into reality. It is time for us to stand for them. This is not an act of philanthropy or charity,” Pandit said.

According to him, daily wage earners are the stakeholders in his company and this is his duty towards them.

“A producer loses lakhs per day when a film gets stalled or a project is delayed. But we might have options. These technicians, spot boys, daily wage owners have none. It’s heartbreaking to see them struggling to survive,” he added.