Actor Amitabh Bachchan, on Sunday, seemed to be in a lighter mood as he played ‘guess the movie’ with a fan on Twitter. The actor correctly guessed a still from his 1983 film Mahaan after a fanpage started this game. He also told his fans about the shooting location of that particular scene.

Replying to the tweet, Amitabh wrote: “I shall tell you .. ‘Mahaan’ shooting in Kathmandu Nepal.” Tweeting the picture, a fan page had written: “Guys Guess the film @SrBachchan.” The picture showed Amitabh by the poolside, enjoying a drink with a funny expression on his face.

I shall tell you .. ‘Mahaan’ shooting in Kathmandu Nepal 🤣🙏 https://t.co/N4B2xYnqQ3 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 16, 2020

Other fans also reacted to the picture. One wrote: “Sir, loved watching Mahaan and listening to its song. How do you feel looking at those pictures? Even if you want you will not be able to jump and dance that mesmerising way ,”pyar me dil pe” . Your reply will serve as motivation for 60+ who cannot recreate thse youthful moments.”

Another fan shared too shared a still from the film.

Amitabh had, earlier in the day, took forward the thought from another of his superhit films, Namak Halaal, and joked about the English language. He had written: “English easy?? 1) The bandage was *wound* around the *wound*.2) The farm was used to *produce produce*. 3) The dump was so full that it had to *refuse* more *refuse*. 4) We must *polish* the *Polish* furniture..He could *lead* if he would get the *lead* out “ ~ Ef jj.”

Namak Halaal featured a famous dialogue ‘English is funny language’, by Amitabh where he talks about the oddities in the language.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan had returned home earlier this month after spending three weeks at Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. He has, however, been active on social media throughout and remains so after being discharged.