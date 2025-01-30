Ameesha Patel addresses fans shipping her and Salman Khan

As Ameesha Patel celebrates 25 years of ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai,’ she addresses fans linking her and Salman Khan. The actress noted the curiosity around the two and how fans want them to tie the knot. During a recent interview, she revealed that several fans have shipped her and Salman during her Ask Amy sessions on Twitter.

While speaking with Bollywood Bubble, the ‘Gadar’ actress addressed the curiosity. She said, “Many fans recently asked me about this. They pointed out that Salman and I are both unmarried, attractive, and well-suited, suggesting that we should tie the knot to have beautiful children.” Ameesha Patel laughed and revealed that she finds it amusing. I found it amusing. People enjoy seeing good-looking individuals come together. After Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, audiences hoped Hrithik and I would end up together. When he eventually announced his marriage, many were disappointed and in disbelief.”

Last year, a fan pointed out that both Ameesha and Salman are yet to marry. The fan asked if the two will tie the knot. To this, she replied, “So, Salman and I are both unmarried? Do you think we should get married? What’s your reasoning—marriage itself or a film collaboration?” Ameesha also admitted that she is open to marriage, however, she has yet to find the right partner. “I just haven’t found the right guy. I’ve been ready for ages.”

Moreover, the actress noted that sometimes reel pairings make fans root for their real-life pairing. “The magic happens when the chemistry between two actors resonates so deeply with viewers that they start believing the pairing should exist in real life. That’s when you know you’ve performed well. When you convincingly portray a romantic equation, people naturally root for that connection beyond the screen.”

Ameesha Patel and Salman Khan came together for David Dhawan’s 2022 film, ‘Yeh Hai Jalwa.’ While their pairing received appreciation, the film emerged as a box office dud. Moving on, Ameesha’s last was ‘Gadar 2’ alongside Sunny Deol. On the other hand, Salman is busy with Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Sikandar,’ a riveting actioner. The film will hit theatres on Eid 2025.