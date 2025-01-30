Ajay Devgn addresses criticism against ‘Singham Again’; promises smashing comeback

Released on Diwali 2024, Rohit Shetty’s ensemble cop film was one of the most highly anticipated releases of the year. Despite great star power, the film failed to dazzle audiences and amassed criticism. Several fans noted that the film relied heavily on the narrative of the epic, ‘Ramayana.’ They argued that the film’s plot lacked the gravitas to make a captivating actioner. The third instalment of the ‘Singham’ series marked the return of Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham. However, fans felt his rugged, raw, and signature style was missing from ‘Singham Again.’

Ajay Devgn recently attended the Zee Real Heroes Awards 2025. When probed about the film, he acknowledged the criticism. He said, “I think yeh reaction mujhe kaafi logon se aaya. Toh aage dhyaan rakhenge ki woh jo Singham ka feel tha – ghus ghus ke maarne ka – woh aage zaroor rahega. (I think I received this feedback from many people. So, going forward, we will make sure that the essence of Singham — the intense, in-your-face action — is definitely present).”

‘Singham Again’ is the fifth title under Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe and the third ‘Singham’ film. Meanwhile, the first instalment of the ‘Singham’ series, racked up 141 crores against a budget of 40 crores. The second film, ‘Singham Returns’ followed in its footsteps and amassed 216 crores against its development budget of 105 crores. The film emerged as one of the highest-grossing titles of 2014. Meanwhile, ‘Singham Again’ was developed with a budget of around 375 crores and racked up around 389 crores.

Upon release, the film faced stiff competition from Anees Bazmee and Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.’ The horror-comedy title managed to outperform Rohit Shetty’s mega-starrer cop drama.

The film stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, and Arjun Kapoor. It stars Ranveer and Akshay appearing as their characters in ‘Simbba’ and ‘Sooryavanshi’ respectively. Inspired by the legend of Ramayana, ‘Singham Again’ tried to present the narrative in Rohit Shetty’s style.