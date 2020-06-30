Amid lockdown, everything had come to a halt. The entertainment industry has been suffering it the most. With uncertainty looming large over when theatres will reopen again, the majority of the producers are heading towards OTT to release their films. However, Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi and Kabir Khan’s 83, two of the biggest releases of the year, have something in the box. The latest update about the films will surely bring smiles on the faces of movie-goers.

On Tuesday, PVR Pictures has announced new release dates for them – Sooryavanshi will hit the theatres on Diwali 2020, while 83’ will open on Christmas 2020.

Sharing the same on their Twitter handle, PVR Cinemas wrote, “Exciting times ahead.. Gearing up to release Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi on Diwali and Kabir Khan’s 83‘ on Christmas this 2020! (sic).”

Exciting times ahead.. Gearing up to release Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi on Diwali and Kabir Khan’s 83 on Christmas this 2020! pic.twitter.com/JojLypeiro — P V R C i n e m a s (@_PVRCinemas) June 30, 2020

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi is the fourth in the director’s cop universe. While in Singham and Singham Returns, Ajay Devgn was seen donning the police uniform, in Simmba, Ranveer Singh played a jovial police officer. In Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar will be seen rescuing people wearing khaki.

83’, meanwhile, is based on Indian cricket team’s win at the 1983 World Cup. Ranveer Singh is playing the lead role of Kapil Dev, who was the captain of the winning team whereas Deepika Padukone will be seen as his wife Romi Bhatia. The film also features an ensemble cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu and Ammy Virk.

Meanwhile, a number of big-ticket films will get a direct-to-digital release, including Laxmmi Bomb, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Sadak 2 and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, The Big Bull, Dil Bechara, among others.