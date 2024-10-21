Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sky Force’ to clash with Sunny Deol’s ‘Jatt’ on Republic Day

Dinesh Vijan’s next, ‘Sky Force,’ led by Akshay Kumar is reportedly eyeing a Republic Day release. Apart from Kumar, the film also stars Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur, and Shikhar Pahariya. Moreover, rumours suggest that Gopichand Malineni’s ‘Jatt’ led by Sunny Deol is also eyeing a Republic Day release. If both films release on the same day, a grand showdown will to ensure!

A report by Pinkvilla quoted, “Dinesh Vijan, Amar Kaushik, and the team believe that Sky Force is the perfect film for the Republic Day period. It’s high on action, drama, emotions, thrills, and, on top of that, it carries a lot of patriotism. Set against the backdrop of India’s first-ever air strike on Pakistan, the film has shaped up very well.”

The source further added, “The VFX of Sky Force is being handled by the National and Oscar Award-winning company DNEG, and the final outcome has turned out to be exceptional. The film features breathtaking aerial visuals and encapsulates the emotions of India’s first surgical strike to perfection. The dynamic between Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya is said to be a highlight, and audiences are in for a treat to see how the Khiladi is portrayed on screen.”

Meanwhile, the trailer of the anticipated film will drop on Christmas 2024. Talking about the trailer, the source revealed, “It’s going to be a month-long campaign, and the trailer will set the tone for the arrival of Sky Force with all its might and force.”

Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur, ‘Sky Force’ will mark Akshay Kumar’s first release in 2025. The actor’s last was the comedy flick ‘Khel Khel Mein’ alongside Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, and Fardeen Khan. Akshay Kumar’s next is Rohit Shetty’s ensemble film ‘Singham Again.’ Led by Ajay Devgn, the film releases on November 1. It also stars Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. The title will also have an intense face-off with Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.’

With the anticipation high for Akshay’s 2025 release, fans are awaiting further details on the project.