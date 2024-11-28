Ajay Devgn celebrates 27 years of ‘Ishq’ with a sweet tribute to Kajol

Bollywood’s beloved power couple, Ajay Devgn and Kajol, celebrated 27 years of their iconic film ‘Ishq’ with a touching tribute that left fans nostalgic. The 1997 romantic-comedy, directed by Indra Kumar, remains a timeless favorite for its perfect blend of laughter, love, and drama.

On Thursday, Ajay took to Instagram to mark the occasion, sharing a heartfelt collage featuring two photos: a still from the movie where he shares a romantic moment with Kajol, and a recent candid shot of the couple.

In the new picture, Kajol leans affectionately on Ajay’s shoulder while he embraces her. Captioning the post, Ajay Devgn wrote, “27 years of ‘Ishq’ and ISHQ @kajol,” sparking a flood of love from fans.

The comment section was soon abuzz with admiration. One fan hailed them as “Bollywood ki no. 1 jodi,” while another gushed, “She’s still as beautiful as ever.” A third fan cheekily referenced the film, commenting, “Ishq chalu aahe” (Love is ongoing).

Released in 1997, ‘Ishq’ brought together a stellar ensemble cast, including Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla, alongside Ajay and Kajol. Known for its hilarious antics and heartfelt moments, the film also featured memorable performances from Johny Lever, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, and Dalip Tahil.

Over the years, ‘Ishq’ has earned its place as a cult classic, cherished by audiences for its charm and humor.

Ajay and Kajol’s on-screen chemistry has always been a hit. The duo has worked together in several other films, such as ‘Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha’, ‘Dil Kya Kare’, ‘Raju Chacha’, and ‘Gundaraj’, cementing their status as one of Bollywood’s most enduring pairs.

Currently, Ajay is riding high on the success of ‘Singham Again’, the latest installment in Rohit Shetty’s action-packed franchise. Reprising his role as Bajirao Singham, Ajay shares the screen with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone. Released during Diwali, the film faced stiff competition from ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ but continues to draw audiences to theatres.