Shah Rukh Khan reflects on Mufasa’s legacy, says “Kaafi milti julti hai”

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up to enchant audiences once again, this time with his narration in the upcoming live-action spectacle ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’.

The Bollywood icon recently opened up about his connection with the character of Mufasa, revealing striking similarities between the lion king’s journey and his own rise to fame.

In a promotional video released by the makers, Shah Rukh narrates Mufasa’s tale with his signature charm and gravitas. He describes the story as one of resilience, legacy, and a profound determination to rise above adversity.

“This is the tale of a king who inherited solitude instead of the spotlight,” he says in Hindi, adding, “But his passion lifted him from the ground to touch the skies. Many rulers governed lands, but he ruled hearts.” With a knowing smile, he adds, “Doesn’t this story sound familiar? But this one belongs to Mufasa.”

The Hindi adaptation of the film is a family affair for the Khan household. Shah Rukh voices the regal Mufasa, while his elder son Aryan Khan lends his voice to Simba, adding depth to the father-son dynamic central to the story.

Even the youngest member of the family, AbRam, joins the project as the voice of young Mufasa, making this a truly personal endeavor for the Bollywood superstar.

The voice cast also boasts talents like Sanjay Mishra as Pumbaa, Shreyas Talpade as Timon, and Meiyang Chang as Taka.

The recently released trailer has already generated excitement, offering a glimpse into the lush, vibrant world of the jungle. It opens with Timon and Pumbaa sharing a lighthearted moment, but the mood shifts as young Mufasa grapples with feelings of displacement and identity. His poignant exchange with Taka, another lion cub, forms the emotional core of the story.

“I’m not a wanderer; I’m just lost,” Mufasa tells Taka, hinting at his struggles to find his place in the jungle. The trailer beautifully captures the evolving relationship between the two cubs, set against the backdrop of a jungle uniting for a larger purpose.

Shah Rukh Khan, reflecting on his role in an earlier statement, shared how deeply he resonates with Mufasa. “Mufasa represents wisdom, strength, and a father’s love,” he said. “As a father, I see parts of myself in him, especially in his efforts to guide and protect Simba. It’s a role that feels personal and meaningful.”

Directed by Barry Jenkins, ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ is going to release in cinemas on December 20, 2024, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The Hindi version, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and his family, will also be available in IMAX.