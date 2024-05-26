Actor Kabbir wraps up filming for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ with Kartik Aaryan

Actor Kabbir recently wrapped up filming for “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” alongside Kartik Aaryan, under the direction of the acclaimed Anees Bazmee. This highly anticipated film, the third in the popular horror-comedy franchise, promises to deliver a gripping storyline and exceptional performances.

Kabbir, known for his diverse acting skills honed through extensive theater work and training under a National School of Drama (NSD) teacher, is set to bring a unique flair to his role. His collaboration with Bazmee, a director celebrated for his expertise in creating cinematic magic, suggests that “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” will be a standout entry in the horror genre.

The film stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role, supported by the talented Triptii Dimri, whose previous performances have earned widespread acclaim. The cast also includes Bollywood heavyweights Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit, whose contributions add depth and richness to the film.

“Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” is ready to captivate audiences with its blend of horror, comedy, and mystery. The plot promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats with its suspenseful and thrilling narrative. Actor Kabbir expressed his excitement about the project, stating, “Working on ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ has been an exhilarating journey. We have poured our heart and soul into creating a film that will not only entertain but also leave a lasting impact on the audience. Collaborating with Kartik and Anees sir in Kolkata has been a wonderful experience.”

Produced by T-Series and Cine1 Studios, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” is ready for release later this year. With its impressive cast, engaging storyline, and Bazmee’s masterful direction, the film is going to be one of the year’s biggest blockbusters, offering a thrilling cinematic experience that audiences won’t soon forget.