After creating stir among the audience, the biographical drama film Shakuntala Devi has finally released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. And of course, it comes as no surprise that the audience has loved the film and highly commended performances by Vidya Balan, who plays Shakuntala Devi, and Sanya Malhotra, who plays her daughter Anupama Banerji. The film also stars Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh in prominent roles.

Talking about her experience in the Indian film Industry and her recent release, actress Sanya Malhotra said, “I’m blessed. I can’t believe in 4 years I have done films with such amazing directors and with such great co-actors and scripts which are really good. I’m extremely blessed.”

The actress further added, “Personally it was my dream to become an actor and I will not compromise on anything. If I am working I want to be there fully. if the script character and people are good I don’t give it a double thought and I directly go for the film. Being an actor was my dream and I am getting an opportunity to live my dream.”

The film follows the real-life story of Shakuntala Devi who was the genius mathematician and the world-class educator who astounded the world with her exemplary arithmetic abilities to solve complex math problems quickly. The film is directed by Anu Menon and produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra.