Amazon Prime Video is all set to bring another season of its original series Breathe. Titled Breathe: Into The Shadows, the web series stars Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role, and Amit Sadh returns as senior inspector Kabir Sawant. This Original Series also features one of South India’s leading actors, Nithya Menen, who makes her digital debut. On Friday, the makers of the series dropped the first look.

Sharing the same on his official Instagram handle, Abhishek Bachchan, who will be making his digital debut with the series, shared the first look psychological crime thriller. The first look shows a broken face mask with a li’l girl lying at the centre of it. Alongside, Abhishek wrote, “She lies into the shadows, waiting to be found. Here is the First Look of #BreatheIntoTheShadows. New Series, July 10 (Sic).”

Produced by Abundantia Entertainment, the series will be premiered on July 10 on Amazon Prime Video.

“Abundantia Entertainment has always been at the forefront of creating engaging and impactful content across genres,” said Vikram Malhotra, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Abundantia Entertainment, “We are excited to collaborate once again with Amazon Prime Video for an all-new chapter of the successful Amazon Original Series Breathe. I’m also delighted to get Abhishek in the mix with Amit, Nithya and Saiyami and with Mayank delivering a gripping narrative and a fresh and elevated storyline, we are confident that the show will resonate strongly with fans all over the world.”

Helmed by Mayank Sharma, the show has been deftly written by Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, Arshad Syed and Mayank Sharma.

The first season of the psychological thriller Breathe had R Madhavan in the lead who plays Danny Mascarenhas, a father who is pushed into extraordinary circumstances by his son’s illness.