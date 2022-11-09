Follow Us:
  1. Home » Entertainment » Netizens hail 2nd season of ‘Breathe: Into the Shadows’

Netizens hail 2nd season of ‘Breathe: Into the Shadows’

The most awaited season 2 of Breathe starring Abhishek Bachchan has been released and fans are going gaga over how great this sequel is.

SNS | New Delhi | November 9, 2022 1:38 pm

Breathe: Into the Shadows

(SNS)

The most awaited season 2 of Breathe starring Abhishek Bachchan has been released and fans are going gaga over how great this sequel is.

While Breathe season one has a huge fan following of its own, the second season is equally being loved by the audience.

From introducing the sweet Sabharwal family to decoding the masked man’s evil plans, from Avinash suffering multiple personality disorder to him crossing boundaries to save his family, and from inspector Kabir joining the dots to unravel the secrets to explaining the Raavan connection behind the merciless murders, the unraveling of mysteries of the season one has truly entertained us.

And now that season two has been released, netizens have a lot to say about it too. Check out how much season 2 of Breathe has been enjoyed:

.

Breathe: Into the Shadows Season, 2 is a psychological crime thriller featuring Abhishek A Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Naveen Kasturia, Saiyami Kher, and Ivana Kaur in prominent roles.

Produced by Abundantia Entertainment, the eight-episode original series is directed by Mayank Sharma who has co-written season 2 alongside Arshad Syed, Vikram Tuli, Priya Saggi & Abhijeet Deshpande.

The much-awaited Amazon Original will exclusively release on Prime Video on 9th November in India and 240 countries worldwide.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Breathe: Into the Shadows: Mayank Sharma reveals how he planned two seasons, while keeping audience curious
Abhishek Bachchan to Sohum Shah, these actors rocked in politician character
B-Town celebrities celebrate the brother-sister bond on Bhai Dooj