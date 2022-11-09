Netizens hail 2nd season of ‘Breathe: Into the Shadows’

The most awaited season 2 of Breathe starring Abhishek Bachchan has been released and fans are going gaga over how great this sequel is.

While Breathe season one has a huge fan following of its own, the second season is equally being loved by the audience.

From introducing the sweet Sabharwal family to decoding the masked man’s evil plans, from Avinash suffering multiple personality disorder to him crossing boundaries to save his family, and from inspector Kabir joining the dots to unravel the secrets to explaining the Raavan connection behind the merciless murders, the unraveling of mysteries of the season one has truly entertained us.

And now that season two has been released, netizens have a lot to say about it too. Check out how much season 2 of Breathe has been enjoyed:

Dear @juniorbachchan Sir! I just loved your performance in #BreatheIntoTheShadows the intensity, sheer brilliance and the portrayal of emotions in ur screen presence is just what someone would wish for. 1/3 @mayankvsharma @Abundantia_Ent pic.twitter.com/PXgRaNpedw — Rathish Nair (@nair_manny) November 9, 2022

#BreatheIntoTheShadows 🔥🔥🔥🔥

One of the best web series ever seen@juniorbachchan #AmitSadh @nouwwwin best performances

Climax is amazing aur C16 jo nikla wo kabhi bhi nahi socha tha 😂 Must watch! — MEGASTAR KARTIK ARYAN FC 🔥 (@SkyStar04510789) November 9, 2022

Breathe into the shadows season 2

Abhishek Bachchan is just phenomenal in series. Like Father Like SON 🧨

Amit Sadh is also as good as always.

A well written and a must watch series of this year#breatheintotheshadows #AbhishekBachchan@juniorbachchan @SrBachchan @PrimeVideoIN — IMS (@imssharma11) November 9, 2022

Binge watching #BreatheIntoTheShadows on @PrimeVideo & loving it. The season keep you on toes with twist & turns expected in every situation. @juniorbachchan is marvellous #AmitSadh is fantabulous@SaiyamiKher is Spectacular

& Great performance by everyone. MUST WATCH. — Pranay Ajmera (@pranaysajmera) November 8, 2022

Breathe: Into the Shadows Season, 2 is a psychological crime thriller featuring Abhishek A Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Naveen Kasturia, Saiyami Kher, and Ivana Kaur in prominent roles.

Produced by Abundantia Entertainment, the eight-episode original series is directed by Mayank Sharma who has co-written season 2 alongside Arshad Syed, Vikram Tuli, Priya Saggi & Abhijeet Deshpande.

The much-awaited Amazon Original will exclusively release on Prime Video on 9th November in India and 240 countries worldwide.