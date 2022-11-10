Amit Sadh talks about his character in 'Breathe: Into the Shadows'

Amazon’s original series Breathe: Into the Shadows season, 2 premiered yesterday on Prime Video and is receiving rave reviews from the audiences. The psychological crime thriller returned after two years with Abhishek A Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher, and Ivana Kaur reprising their roles, while Naveen Kasturia is the new addition in season 2.

Amidst the cast, Amit Sadh remains a veteran as he has played the role of Kabir Sawant since the inception of Breathe series. The actor unveiled his special connection with the character that he has been a part of his life for the last 6 years.

Amit Sadh says, “I think I’ve somewhat lived with Kabir so I didn’t need to revisit the series before starting the shoot again. But I did live with Kabir for a long time, for 6 years. It did not leave me until I think this season ended.” He continued “We filmed the three seasons of Breathe at different stages of my life and to be honest I didn’t even know that there will be season 2 of the series when we were filming season 1 and that it will reach this stage where it is right now.”

Amit further added “I want to thank Mayank for giving me this character and allowing me to shine. A lot of times you don’t get the freedom as an actor in the films or work that you do, but I think Mayank has given me so much freedom that the fear and hesitation from within are all gone, and because of that I think I’m able to be a good Kabir.”

Produced by Abundantia Entertainment, the eight-episode original series is directed by Mayank Sharma who has also co-written season 2 alongside Arshad Syed, Vikram Tuli, Priya Saggi, and Abhijeet Deshpande.

The much-awaited Amazon Original was exclusively released on Prime Video on 9th November in India and 240 countries worldwide.