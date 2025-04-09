Abhishek Kapoor gets emotional as ‘Azaad’ finds its way into hearts, not just screens

There are some films that entertain, some that spark conversation—and then there are those rare gems that leave a lasting impression on the soul. ‘Azaad’ by Abhishek Kapoor seems to have done just that. After making its debut on Netflix, the film has become a quiet storm, winning hearts and sparking emotional responses across the board.

To mark the wave of love pouring in, the filmmaker took to Instagram with a deeply heartfelt note—part nostalgia, part gratitude, and all heart.

“I remember this day on set. The heat, the dust, the stillness between shots, and the weight of the story we were trying to tell,” Kapoor wrote alongside a behind-the-scenes still from the shoot. “There was so much riding on ‘Azaad’. Not just a film, but a vision we all poured ourselves into.”

And that vision has clearly landed. Ever since ‘Azaad’ dropped on OTT, Abhishek Kapoor has been flooded with messages—from friends, strangers, and long-lost connections—all touched by the story.

“Messages from people I haven’t spoken to in years, calls from friends who watched it with their families, strangers pouring their hearts out in DMs and stories,” he shared. “It has been humbling. Emotional. And honestly, a little difficult to put into words.”

But he found the words anyway. And in them, you can feel the emotional arc of a creator who’s seen his labour of love bloom in unexpected and beautiful ways. “To know that ‘Azaad’ has found its way to people like this—beyond screens, beyond noise, into hearts, into homes, into conversations. That is everything we could have hoped for.”

What makes this story even more special is the risk Kapoor took by introducing two fresh faces to the world—Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan. In an industry often led by familiar names, Kapoor turned the spotlight on raw talent, and the gamble seems to have paid off. Audiences and critics alike have been applauding the debutants for their emotionally charged and nuanced performances.

Kapoor’s track record of discovering or redefining talent is no secret. From ‘Rock On!!’ to ‘Kai Po Che!’ and ‘Kedarnath’, the filmmaker has always had an eye for unique narratives and breakout stars. With ‘Azaad’, he’s added yet another feather to his cap—perhaps one of his most personal yet.