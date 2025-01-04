‘Uyi Amma’ dance anthem drops from ‘Azaad’ ahead of release

The excitement around the upcoming film ‘Azaad’, starring Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgn, continues to build as the release date draws closer. Set to hit theaters on January 17, 2025, the movie is already generating buzz with its latest release—a vibrant new song titled ‘Uyi Amma’.

Released on Saturday, the song showcases Rasha Thadani’s impressive dancing skills, adding a lively touch to the film’s soundtrack.

The track, sung by Madhubanti Bagchi, is composed by the talented Amit Trivedi, with lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song has already caught the attention of fans.

Ajay Devgn, who plays a crucial role in ‘Azaad’, shared the ‘Uyi Amma’ video on his Instagram, expressing his excitement about the track and the upcoming film.

In his post, he wrote, “Dhun aisi jo qatal kare aur inke moves mein hai taav bhare… #UyiAmma song out now. Witness the adventure of #Azaad on big screens on 17th January 2025.”

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, ‘Azaad’ revolves against the backdrop of pre-independence India. Ajay Devgn plays a skilled horse rider who shares a deep bond with his horse.

However, during a fierce confrontation with the English army, his horse goes missing. And, the responsibility of finding it falls on Aaman Devgn’s character. Aaman, who is Ajay’s nephew, is making his debut in a lead role in the film. Ajay has praised his hard work and dedication to the project.

In a recent interview, Ajay expressed his admiration for Aaman, saying, “He is a very hardworking boy.”