Abhishek Kapoor shares rare photos of parents’ star-studded wedding

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor took a heartfelt walk down memory lane, sharing rare photos from his parents’ wedding, a celebration that brought together some of the biggest stars of Indian cinema.

The intimate yet grand affair, featuring legends like Raj Kapoor, Yash Chopra, Mumtaz, and Dharmendra, was not just a union of two souls but a testament to love’s triumph over obstacles.

Abhishek’s parents, Om Prakash Kapoor and Madhubala Kapoor, had a love story straight out of a classic Hindi film. In a touching Instagram post, Abhishek revealed that their journey was filled with its share of drama.

Despite facing family opposition, the couple followed their hearts and eloped — a decision that eventually paved the way for a joyous reunion with their loved ones.

The filmmaker expressed how his maternal uncle, a rising star at the time, played a key role in turning the celebration into an unforgettable affair. The wedding became a gathering of icons, with candid snapshots capturing moments of laughter and warmth between legends like Rajesh Khanna, Mohammad Rafi, Sanjeev Kumar, and Jagjit Singh.

“These pictures are more than just family history,” Abhishek Kapoor wrote. “They capture an era when legends weren’t just stars on screen but friends off it.”

The post highlights the charm of a bygone era, where camaraderie among stars extended beyond film sets. The rare glimpses into the wedding offer a peek into a time when the magic of Bollywood was as palpable behind the scenes as it was on screen.

Known for films like ‘Rock On!!’, ‘Kai Po Che’, and ‘Kedarnath’, Abhishek Kapoor’s storytelling often weaves themes of resilience and deep emotional bonds.