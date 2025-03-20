‘Azaad’ on OTT: Netizens hail Abhishek Kapoor’s movie as a must-watch!

Abhishek Kapoor’s latest cinematic venture, ‘Azaad’, has finally made its way to OTT platform Netflix, and let’s just say—it’s causing quite a stir! After a lukewarm box office run, the film has found a new lease on life in the streaming world, with audiences flooding social media with praise.

From its emotionally charged storytelling to the powerhouse performances, ‘Azaad’ has struck a chord with viewers who are now questioning why it didn’t get the recognition it deserved in theaters.

Netizens react to ‘Azaad’ on OTT

Movie lovers have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share their love for ‘Azaad’, with some even calling it a “lost gem”.

One user reflected on its theatrical underperformance, writing: “Just watched ‘Azaad’ and still pondering its box office failure. Perhaps audiences today have grown indifferent to the depth of human bonds, unable to appreciate the film’s poignant portrayal of unconditional love between humans and animals.”

Another fan urged others not to miss it, saying: Go watch ‘Azaad’ blindly on #Netflix! Ritesh Shah, Suresh Nair & Abhishek Kapoor have brilliantly written and executed this film. This is how actors get launched! Fantastic work & effort by @AamanDevgan @irashathadani. Thanks @RonnieScrewvala!”

Some viewers were just happy to finally catch it online, with one commenting: Finally, #Azaad on Netflix and totally loved it! How do movies like this not do well? I’m really surprised. #AjayDevgn was superb, and the villain #MohitMalik was just as brilliant!”

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor and produced by Pragya Kapoor and Ronnie Screwvala, ‘Azaad’ stars newcomers Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan, alongside Bollywood veteran Ajay Devgn. While the film received mixed responses during its theatrical run, it has received wide appreciation for its unique concept and earnest performances.

Kapoor, known for pushing creative boundaries with films like ‘Rock On!!’ and ‘Kai Po Che’, has once again delivered a story that stays with you.

Have you watched ‘Azaad’ yet? Let us know your thoughts!