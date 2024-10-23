Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘I want to talk’ to release on THIS date

Abhishek Bachchan is gearing up for his next big release, “I Want To Talk,” directed by Shoojit Sircar. The film is set to hit theaters on November 22. While much is still under wraps, the recently released teaser gives audiences a playful glimpse of what to expect.

In the teaser, only Abhishek’s voice is heard, and it highlights his character’s passion for conversation. The quirky dialogue, “I don’t just love to talk, I live to talk. The only difference I see between being alive and dead is this: the living can speak, the dead cannot,” sets the tone for a heartwarming and humorous film. The teaser also includes a bobblehead of Abhishek Bachchan.

The film, produced by Rising Sun Films and Kino Works, is expected to be a feel-good story about a man who embraces life’s challenges with a smile and an endless stream of conversation. The production team cleverly captioned the teaser on social media, inviting fans to tag someone they know who “lives to talk.”

This marks another exciting collaboration between Shoojit Sircar and Abhishek Bachchan, whose fans are eager to see the actor in this refreshing role.

Abhishek’s last release was “Ghoomer,” a sports drama directed by R. Balki. In that film, he played a mentor to a young cricket prodigy who loses her hand right before her international debut, with the story revolving around hope and perseverance.

Looking ahead, Abhishek is also set to appear in “King,” a project directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Siddharth Anand. This film, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan, will see Abhishek taking on a more complex, darker role. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek’s legendary father, gave a nod to the project in July, fueling excitement when he tweeted, “All the best, Abhishek… It is TIME.”