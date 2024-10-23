Who stole Anupam Kher’s car outside Mahalakshmi temple?

In a recent podcast appearance, veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a surprising and candid story about an incident that occurred during a challenging phase in his life.

Kher, known for his straightforwardness about personal struggles and career highs and lows, recounted the day when someone stole his car right outside the Mahalakshmi temple—a moment he describes as almost cinematic.

Reflecting on his financial struggles in the early 2000s, Kher revealed that he faced bankruptcy while attempting to establish himself as a television mogul. Despite being a recognized figure in the film industry at the time, he found himself in dire straits, on the verge of selling his home and office.

“In my quest to become a TV tycoon, I almost went bankrupt in 2003-2004,” he recalled. This period marked a stark contrast to the success he had previously enjoyed.

Feeling the weight of his misfortunes, Kher remembered how he used to visit the Mahalakshmi temple to pray for success during his struggling days. However, once he found fame, he stopped making those trips, believing that his misfortunes stemmed from a rift with the divine.

“I thought God was upset with me, and that’s why my bad days had come,” he admitted.

On the day of the theft, Kher decided to drive himself to the temple—a rarity, as he typically preferred not to drive. After parking his car with the engine running, he stepped out to pray.

But just as he began to bow his head, he noticed a thief making off with his vehicle. In a moment of shock, he quickly hailed an auto rickshaw and instructed the driver to follow the fleeing car. Unfortunately, they lost sight of it.

Instead of recovering his car, Anupam Kher found himself at the police station, where he recounted the bizarre story of his car theft. To his surprise, the officers burst into laughter, unable to believe that something so extraordinary could actually happen. “They were rolling on the floor, saying they couldn’t believe something like this could happen in real life,” Kher shared.