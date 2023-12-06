Abhishek Bachchan cheers Agastya Nanda’s debut in ‘The Archies’

In a heartwarming display of familial pride, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram account on Wednesday to express his overwhelming joy and support for his nephew Agastya Nanda, who is on the brink of making his debut in the film industry with the much-anticipated movie, The Archies.

Sharing a captivating monochromatic snapshot that appeared to capture a poignant moment just before the Bachchan family set out for The Archies premiere, Abhishek is seen tenderly holding Agastya’s hand. Dressed in a suave black velvet suit adorned with a stylish bow tie, Agastya exudes a poised and formal charm. Abhishek, sporting an equally sleek all-black ensemble, radiates pride and affection in the candid photograph.

In a touching caption accompanying the post, Abhishek Bachchan expressed his sentiments as a “proud Mamu” and pledged unwavering support for Agastya. He conveyed a poignant message to his nephew, assuring him that whenever Agastya reaches out, Abhishek will be there to hold his hand. The post had the hashtags #TheArchies, #TheArchiesOnNetflix, and #ProudMamu, encapsulating the celebratory mood surrounding Agastya’s debut.

Bosco Martis, the choreographer behind the enchanting dance sequences in The Archies, joined the chorus of admiration. He responded to Abhishek’s post with a comment that resonated with collective pride: “He has made us all proud.”

Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’ is ready to mark the acting debuts of several star kids, including Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Vedang Raina, and, of course, Agastya Nanda. With a star-studded cast and Zoya Akhtar at the helm, fans are eagerly anticipating the film’s release tomorrow.

The excitement reached a pinnacle last night with a special premiere held in Mumbai, attended not only by the entire Bachchan family but also graced by the presence of Shah Rukh Khan’s family and other notable celebrities. As the countdown to the cinematic spectacle continues, the film industry stands united in celebrating the emergence of fresh talent, and Abhishek Bachchan epitomizes the familial support that makes such milestones even more special.