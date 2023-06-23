Director Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies is one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year. Daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan will make her acting debut by this film. Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor are also making their acting debuts. Currently, a teaser of the film was released at the Netflix Tudum 2023 event in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The Archies crew recently attended the global fan event in Brazil. They were accompanied by Zoya Akhtar.

Last year, the first look of The Archies was introduced and people criticized it, saying that the characters did not look Indian. The film is set in the 60s. When the teaser was released, many netizens complained that the world and the people in the teaser didn’t look Indian.

In an interview, Zoya Akhtar was asked about the social media trolling. In the response, Zoya stated, “Why do you think that? They’re all Indian. This is kind of reverse (racism). Are you saying fair Indians are not Indians? How do we define what an Indian looks like? It could be Hrithik Roshan, it could be Mr. Rajinikanth, it could be Diljit Dosanjh, it could be Mary Kom. That’s the beauty of India. There are a lot of Indians that are light-skinned.”

Zoya also claimed that she feels every film gets trolled.