Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda dine with Abhishek Bachchan & Navya in Mumbai

Actress Suhana Khan, who will next be seen with her father and Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming film ‘King’, stepped out for a dinner date with her rumoured boyfriend and her debut film ‘The Archies’ co-star Agastya Nanda in the city.

The two were joined by Agastya’s sister Navya Naveli Nanda, and his uncle Abhishek Bachchan. A video shared by a paparazzi on Instagram shows all of them exiting a building and getting inside a car as it rained.

All of them were dressed for the occasion. While Suhana opted for a floral dress and heels, Agastya wore a black T-shirt, denim pants and sneakers. Navya donned a pink shirt, denim pants and slip-ons. Abhishek was seen in a casual black sweatshirt, trousers and white shoes.

In another clip, Abhishek was seen at the steering wheel as he drove the car with Agastya sitting next to him.

Suhana and Agastya made their foray in films with the musical comedy ‘The Archies’, directed by Zoya Akhtar. The Netflix movie also starred Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot and Yuvraj Menda. The film is a live-action adaptation of ‘The Archies’, a fictional rock band that appeared in the 1960’s animated cartoon, ‘The Archie Show’. The film was dubbed a disaster with critics unanimously panning the film.