Abdul Razzaq Issues Apology Over Aishwarya Rai Remark

Former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq has issued a public apology after facing backlash for a controversial remark involving Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In a viral 27-second video, Razzaq clarified his statement, acknowledging a slip of the tongue during a press conference about cricket coaching and intentions.

“I’m Abdul Razzaq…yesterday, during the press conference, we were discussing cricket coaching and intentions. I had a slip of the tongue and mistakenly took Aishwarya Rai’s name. I apologize to her personally. I did not intend to hurt anyone. I had to give some other example, but mistakenly used her name,” Razzaq stated in the video.

The apology followed criticism from former teammates and notable figures in the cricket community, including Shoaib Akhtar. Expressing his displeasure, Akhtar emphasized the need for genuine intentions in player development and wrote, “We don’t really intend to improve and enhance the players, in my opinion. That will never happen if you believe that I will marry Aishwarya (Rai) to have a good-natured and moral child. Therefore, you must first amend your intentions.”

The controversy arose during a press conference where the media questioned Pakistan’s performance in the ICC World Cup 2023. Razzaq, targeting the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), remarked on their intentions, drawing attention to the importance of positive leadership. He recalled the influence of his former captain, Younis Khan, stating, “While I was playing, I was aware of my captain Younis Khan’s good intentions. That gave me strength and confidence, and with Allah’s help, I was able to perform well for Pakistani cricket.”

Razzaq’s apology video aimed to address the unintended use of Aishwarya Rai’s name and expressed regret for any hurt caused. The incident highlighted the scrutiny faced by public figures for their statements and the subsequent need for clarifications to mitigate public backlash.