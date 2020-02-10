Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, who has done numerous films in different Indian languages, is all set to bring another Marathi flick next month. The actor will soon be seen in the Marathi film titled AB Aani CD.

The makers, on Monday, unveiled the first look poster of the film. One can see, the poster has a few men sitting leisurely outside a house in deep discussion. The board on the house says, “Jyestha Nagrik Sangh, Pune.” (Senior Citizen Union, Pune) The plot could revolve around the same.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the first look poster of the film. Sharing the poster, Adarsh wrote, “#AmitabhBachchan and #VikramGokhale… First look poster of #Marathi film #ABAaniCD… Directed by Milind Lele… Produced by Akshay Bardapurkar [Planet Marathi Production], Golden Ratio Films and KV Reddy Productions… 13 March 2020 release (sic).”

As per the name of the film, the story has two main characters AB (Bachchan) and CD (Chandrakant Deshpande) played by Vikram Gokhale. They were childhood friends but drifted apart. Many years later, C D becomes aware that AB is his old friend. Bachchan plays himself in the film and it’s a cameo.

Helmed by Milind Lele, the film is slated to release on March 13. It also stars Subodh Bhave, Sayali Sanjeev and Akshay Tanksale.