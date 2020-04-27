Actress Shraddha Kapoor is well known for always delivering hits along with a new character and fresh content with every project. Shraddha, being a lover of always wanting to try something new, has been unstoppable ever since Aashiqui 2.

In Aashiqui 2, we saw Shraddha essay the role of a singer alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and it was a film that won hearts of the audiences. The film, marking its 7th year anniversary reminds us of how the songs had touched our hearts. The songs still play on the top of our playlists and we can’t deny that!

After Aashiqui 2, taking no breaks, Shraddha was seen in Ek Villain, where the character of being full of life was super fresh. Also, a film that can’t be forgotten is ABCD 2 where Shraddha’s dance totally stole hearts. Shraddha showed her versatility factor and the audiences were stunned on how the actress can mould herself in every way possible.

Moulding herself into another new character, Shraddha was seen doing some kicks and punches in Baaghi. The actress has given a carousel of hits and is on a roll as the actress chooses quality projects over quantity and this totally sets her apart. Shraddha knows how to treat her fans with the best of characters, where fresh content always hunts Shraddha.

On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share a post celebrating its seven years.

On the work front, Shraddha will be seen in a Luv Ranjan directorial alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The actress is basking in the success of Baaghi 3. Truly we can’t wait to see what this fresh pair has brewed for us.