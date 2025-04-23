Pahalgam attack: Train, air, hotel booking cancellations for J-K witness uptick  

In the wake of a dastardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on Tuesday, cancellation of train, air as well as hotel bookings for Jammu and Kashmir have witnessed an uptick across the country.

Tourists from different parts of the country who have booked tickets for Jammu and Kashmir are cancelling their scheduled visit to the Union Territory. Some of them are calling up their travel agents to cancel their train/flight and hotel bookings.

Garish Oberoi, Honorary Treasurer of the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI), strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam.

“We condemn the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam. We are with the country. It’s very unfortunate,” he told The Statesman.

Oberoi said in the wake of the incident cancellations are being done without giving any reason by the people who have planned to visit Jammu and Kashmir.

Referring to cancellation of bookings for Jammu and Kashmir, he said, “Cancellations are being done without giving any reason.”

Satinder Pal Singh, Executive Member of Federation of Hospitality and Tourism of Rajasthan while condemning the dastardly attack in Pahalgam opined that this will affect the tourism sector.

“We strongly condemn the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Being an Indian, we are very hurt. This attack will affect the tourism sector. There will be cancellation of bookings for Jammu and Kashmir,” he told the Statesman.

He asserted that this attack would have a massive impact in the tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir in the coming days.

Notably, the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation on Wednesday issued an advisory to all airlines to take swift action to increase the number of flights following heightened demand from tourists seeking to return to their homes from Jammu and Kashmir.

“In the aftermath of the incident in Pahalgam, there is an unexpected demand from tourists seeking to return to their homes. In this regard, the airlines are advised to take swift action to increase the number of flights in response to heightened demand and also to ensure uninterrupted connectivity from Srinagar to various destinations across India, facilitating evacuation of stranded tourists,” read the advisory issued by the Civil Aviation Ministry.

The airlines are also requested to consider waiving cancellation and rescheduling fees and provide all necessary assistance to tourists facing unexpected circumstances and challenges during this difficult time, it said.

For the convenience of the rail passengers and to clear extra rush from Jammu and Kashmir, Northern Railway has decided to run a one way special train between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to New Delhi.