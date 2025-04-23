Aamir Khan shares his thoughts on the current state of Hindi Film industry

The Hindi film industry has been in a slump, with the toll of flops outpacing hits in the past few years. Several stakeholders have opined on Bollywood losing its glossy lustre and churning out formulaic content. Moreover, the debate of Bollywood vs South has been gaining momentum lately. Now, Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, who has been a part of the industry for decades, has shared his thoughts on the current state of Bollywood.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Aamir Khan opined, “I am not saying that we can’t be better filmmakers. Certainly, I think there is a lot of scope for us to improve as filmmakers and learn from various industries. So, there is definitely scope for that. Having said that, is the quality of filmmaking any different across the country?”

Elaborating, the ‘Dangal’ actor added, “If you look at the quality of films that we’ve been making, talking about the 70s and 80s. When I came in 1988, the bulk of films being made at that time was the low, according to me. Since then, we have improved if you ask me. After 90s, when 2000 came in, audiences changed. They are much more open and want to see different kind of material.”

Reflecting on the industry’s current slump, the actor iterated that the development over the years cannot be overlooked. Subsequently, the interviewer probed how things could improve. Aamir shared, “I would just like to stick to what I am doing. Tell the stories that I believe in. That’s what I know how to do. I am not someone who has any grand opinions about myself that I can change the way things are. I’ve never had that opinion about myself. It’s very difficult to make a film. Main ek film hi ache se bana lu vo hi bahut badi baat hai (If I make one good film, it’s enough).”

On the work front, Aamir is currently busy with his next, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par.’