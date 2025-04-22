Aamir Khan announces ambitious ‘Lord of the Rings’ style ‘Mahabharata’ franchise

For a few years, Aamir Khan has time and again expressed his interest in creating an ambitious franchise of the epic ‘Mahabharata.’ However, finally, the actor-producer is ready to take the plunge. Aamir Khan is moving ahead with his most ambitious project to date. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Aamir Khan revealed that he is ready to bring his passion project to the screen.

Speaking of his vision of the ‘Mahabharata,’ Aamir Khan revealed that the project will take years to go on the floors. “It is one of my biggest ambitions. It will take a while because the writing process will take a few years.” He noted that the grand scale of the project may require multiple directors.

Mr Perfectionist further revealed that he’s considering a ‘Lord of the Rings’ style approach. This will comprise shooting simultaneously across different units to bring the epic to screens in a shorter timeline. “It’s too early to say, but we might need multiple directors. If we have to plan it in a certain timeline… because if you do one after another, it will take very long. Like they did in Lord of the Rings. So, something like that — in that case, you will need more than one director.” Meanwhile, he remains tight-lipped about starring in the project or other cast details.

Back in 2022, during the promotions of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha,’ Aamir shared his apprehensions about the project. “When you are making a film on Mahabharata, you are not just making a film. You are performing a yagya. It is not just a film, it is much more. And that is why I am not ready for it yet. I am scared of bringing it out. Mahabharata will never let you down, but you may let down Mahabharata.”

In related news, the actor is currently busy with ‘Sitaare Zameen Par,’ the thematic sequel to ‘Taare Zameen Par.’

