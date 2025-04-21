Aamir Khan reveals his ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ character details

Since Aamir Khan announced ‘Sitaare Zameen Par,’ fans of Mr Perfectionist have been patiently waiting for further details. The film is going to be like a sequel to his blockbuster, ‘Taare Zameen Par,’ which dealt with the subject of dyslexia. Meanwhile, the upcoming title will tackle the subject of Down Syndrome. In the first film, Aamir played the role of a supportive teacher. He is there for his students and always pushes them to break boundaries. However, his character in the upcoming release is nothing like Ram Shankar Nikumbh.

In a recent conversation with his fans in China, Aamir Khan talked about the thematic sequel, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par.’ He said, “I’m working on Sitaare Zameen Par right now. It’s almost ready. It’s not a direct sequel to Taare Zameen Par, but thematically, it goes ten steps ahead. While Taare Zameen Par made you cry, this one will make you laugh. It’s a comedy, but with the same underlying message—it’s about love, friendship, and the lives of people who are differently abled.”

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan (@amirkhanactor_)



Moreover, the actor also spilt details about his character in the slated film. “This time I play Gulshan—a man who is the complete opposite of Nikumbh. He’s brash, politically incorrect, and insults everyone. He fights with his wife, his mother, and even beats up his senior coach. He’s a basketball coach with deep-rooted internal issues. The story is about how he transforms through his interactions with people on the spectrum, and learns what it means to be truly human.”

Aamir also revealed that ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ is based on the Spanish sports comedy ‘Champions.’ The film chronicles the story of a disgraced basketball coach assigned to train a team of players with intellectual disabilities.

Also Read: Nushrratt Bharuccha joins the nepotism debate; Talks about Sonakshi and Shraddha

Apart from Aamir, the film will feature Genelia Deshmukh and Darsheel Safary among others.