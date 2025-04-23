Assam family’s miraculous escape during Pahalgam terror attack

A family from Assam’s Barak Valley narrowly escaped the brutal terror attack near Pahalgam on April 22 that claimed 28 lives, including those of two foreign nationals.

The survivors – Prof. Debashish Bhattacharya of the Bengali Department at Assam University, Silchar, his wife Dr. Madhumita Das Bhattacharya, and another family member – had arrived at the popular tourist destination earlier that day as part of a vacation. They were caught off-guard as gunfire erupted around them in the serene hills, quickly turning their getaway into a nightmare.

Advertisement

Initially mistaking the sound of gunshots for pellet guns used by hunters, the family soon realized the dire nature of the situation.

Advertisement

“It was sheer terror,” Prof. Bhattacharya told local media.

The family quickly took cover behind nearby trees and bushes in a desperate attempt to avoid detection. But the nightmare intensified when they were confronted by heavily armed militants.

In a harrowing encounter, the assailants allegedly pointed guns at the family and demanded that they recite the Kalima, the Islamic profession of faith. The family complied, drawing on their childhood familiarity with Islamic customs gained from growing up in a Muslim-majority neighborhood in Silchar. One family member recounted that the attackers also asked whether they chanted the name of Lord Ram, underscoring the communal overtones of the violence.

“We believe our knowledge of the Kalima saved our lives,” said Dr. Madhumita Das Bhattacharya.

After the attackers left, the family crawled down a slope through dense vegetation and managed to reach a road, where they flagged down a vehicle and fled to Srinagar. They are currently recuperating in a hotel under police protection.

Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta confirmed he has been in contact with the family. “We’ve coordinated with our counterparts in Jammu and Kashmir and have arranged their return to Silchar on a priority basis,” he said.

The family has preponed their tickets and is expected back soon.

The Assam Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) also issued a statement assuring that it is closely coordinating with central agencies to ensure the family’s secure return. “The entire family’s return to the State is being arranged on priority,” the CMO said.