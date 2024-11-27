Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani celebrate roka ceremony with family and friends

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani are officially one step closer to tying the knot after celebrating their roka ceremony over the weekend.

The couple, who are cousins to Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, marked the occasion with a star-studded event attended by family and friends from the industry.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday night, Aadar shared intimate moments from the ceremony with a heartfelt post, captioning it “Forever & always..” along with a ring and heart emoji. The photos captured the couple’s love and joy, with one showing them sharing a tender gaze before the ceremony began, while another featured them cuddled up together on a cozy couch.

Advertisement

A particularly sweet moment was when Aadar Jain was pictured on one knee, placing a ring on Alekha’s finger, a gesture that left fans swooning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aadar Jain (@aadarjain)

The event hosted the Kapoor family, with Kareena, Ranbir, Karisma, Randhir, and Babita all in attendance, showing their support for the happy couple. The celebrations have only just begun, following Aadar’s earlier engagement announcement in September, when he proposed to Alekha at a romantic beachside setting.

Aadar had shared stunning pictures from the proposal, showing him down on one knee as he asked for Alekha’s hand.

The couple first went public with their relationship in November 2023, when Aadar posted a picture of them together on Instagram, describing Alekha as the “light of my life.”

Rumors about their relationship had been circulating for a while, especially after they were together at Diwali celebrations at Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s place.

Aadar, who made his Bollywood debut in 2017 with ‘Qaidi Band’, was previously in a relationship with actress Tara Sutaria. The two had made their relationship public in 2020, but reportedly parted ways earlier this year. Aadar’s latest project was the 2021 film ‘Hello Charlie’.