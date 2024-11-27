Siddharth confident ‘Miss You’ will shine despite ‘Pushpa 2’ clash

Siddharth with upcoming romantic drama ‘Miss You’ is generating buzz as it gears up for release just days before Allu Arjun’s highly anticipated ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’.

While some might view the timing as risky, Siddharth remains unshaken. At a recent press event for ‘Miss You’, Siddharth responded confidently when asked about the potential competition from the blockbuster sequel.

“There are several factors that determine how long a film runs in theatres,” Siddharth explained. “The first is whether the audience enjoys the movie. If ‘Miss You’ connects with people, it will find its space.”

In a candid yet lighthearted remark, he added, “If anything, the makers of ‘Pushpa 2’ should be concerned about our film, not the other way around. A good film, especially in today’s era of social media, can’t be pushed aside easily.”

Directed by N. Rajasekar, ‘Miss You’ promises a refreshing take on romance, a stark contrast to the high-octane action drama of ‘Pushpa 2’. Siddharth expressed confidence in his film’s unique appeal, emphasizing that its success hinges on its own merit, not external factors.

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, directed by Sukumar, has been the talk of the town since its predecessor, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, took the box office by storm in 2021. The sequel stars Allu Arjun reprising his role as the titular character, alongside a stellar cast that includes Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and Jagapathi Babu.

Despite the David-and-Goliath nature of this box-office clash, Siddharth is optimistic. “Ultimately, cinema is about storytelling. If the audience enjoys ‘Miss You’, the film will thrive. The rest isn’t in my hands.”

As the release dates draw closer, all eyes will be on how these two vastly different films perform.