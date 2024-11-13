Himansh Kohli marries Vini in intimate ceremony; Check pictures

Bollywood actor Himansh Kohli recently married his longtime partner, Vini, in a cozy wedding ceremony attended by close family and friends.

Known for keeping their relationship away from the limelight, the couple decided to celebrate this special day in an intimate gathering.

On Tuesday, Himansh Kohli shared a glimpse of their big day with fans on Instagram. The heartfelt post featured a series of candid wedding photos capturing the happy couple’s celebration. Himansh kept the caption simple yet meaningful, writing “Together forever” along with a few heart emojis.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hemansh Kohli (@kohlihimansh)

In the wedding photos, Himansh exudes classic elegance in a rose-pink sherwani paired with a traditional dhoti.

To complete his look, he wore a matching sehra, an ornate headpiece tied on him during a family ritual, symbolizing his readiness to begin a new chapter in life.

Vini matched Himansh’s elegance in a stunning red and gold lehenga, enhanced with traditional jewelry and bangles. She chose a minimal makeup look and styled her hair in a sleek bun, showcasing a graceful and timeless bridal style.

Both Himansh and Vini wore flower garlands made from lotus and white blooms.

Himansh Kohli gained recognition in Bollywood with his role as Lakshya in ‘Yaariyan’, a coming-of-age film directed by Divya Khosla. Since then, he has appeared in various films including ‘Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai’, ‘Sweetiee Weds NRI’, and ‘Dil Jo Na Keh Saka’.

However, fans of Kohli may also remember him from his early days on television. Before stepping into Bollywood, he starred as Raghav Oberoi in the Hindi drama series ‘Humse Hai Liife’ on Channel V, a role that earned him considerable popularity among TV audiences.