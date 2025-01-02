Armaan Malik weds Aashna Shroff in dreamy ceremony

Singer Armaan Malik and influencer Aashna Shroff have officially tied the knot in a heartwarming ceremony that has captured the attention of their fans and loved ones.

The couple, who got engaged in August 2023, shared the joyous news with their followers on Instagram, posting stunning wedding photos along with a sweet caption: “tu hi mera Ghar.”

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARMAAN MALIK (@armaanmalik)

The couple looked every bit the picture of happiness in their wedding attire, with Aashna donning a beautiful orange lehenga and Armaan opting for a pastel sherwani.

Their intimate wedding, held outdoors, was attended by close family and friends, creating a warm and personal atmosphere.

As soon as the couple shared their wedding photos, their social media feeds were flooded with congratulatory messages from friends and fans.

Celebrities like Pranutan and Sophie Choudry sent their best wishes, while Aahana Kumra and Varun Dhawan also expressed their joy through comments and likes.

Armaan and Aashna’s journey to this day began with a magical proposal in August 2023, when Armaan shared pictures of the moment he asked Aashna to be his forever.

The couple was seen in a series of romantic poses, with one photo showing Armaan on one knee holding out a ring, while in others, they were seen radiating love and joy together. Armaan’s caption at the time, “And our forever has only just begun,” perfectly captured the spirit of their engagement.

Armaan Malik, a name familiar to music lovers, is known for his soulful hits such as “Wajah Tum Ho,” “Bol Do Na Zara,” and the popular “Butta Bomma.”

Recently, he collaborated with British singer Ed Sheeran on a reimagined version of Sheeran’s hit song “2 Step.” Armaan is not just a singer but also a talented songwriter, record producer, and performer.

Aashna Shroff, on the other hand, has made a name for herself as a leading fashion and beauty influencer. With a strong presence on social media and YouTube, she has garnered a dedicated following for her style tips, beauty tutorials, and lifestyle content.