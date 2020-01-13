After unveiling the 83’s logo and character poster of Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar and Jiiva as K Srikkanth, the makers of the film, on Monday have shared a new poster of the film, featuring Saqeeb Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath.

On early Monday, actor Ranveer Singh took to his official Instagram handle to share the poster. In the poster, Saleem can be seen sporting cricketer’s outfit and playing a cover drive.

Further, while sharing the poster, Ranveer Singh wrote, “Courage of a Lion. Nerves of Steel.The Indomitable Comeback King of India. Presenting @saqibsaleem as MOHINDER ‘JIMMY’ AMARNATH (sic).”

Releasing on April 10th, 83’ is a sports drama helmed by Kabir Khan. The movie stars Ranveer Singh in the lead, playing the role of Kapil Dev in the movie. Alongside him, his real-life partner Deepika Padukone will be seen playing his reel life wife as well.

Meanwhile, Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adrash also took to his official Instagram handle to share the poster. Alongside he wrote, “#SaqeebSaleem as #MohinderAmarnath… Character poster of #83TheFilm… Directed by Kabir Khan… 10 April 2020 release. #ThisIs83(sic).”

Further, the movie also features Harrdy Sandhu, Saqeeb Saleem, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Chirag Patil, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, Dinker Sharma, Jatin Sarna, Nishant Dahiya, R Badree and Boman Irani.