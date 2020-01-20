While the first look series of 83’ is making a lot of buzz, the makers have unveiled a new poster on Monday featuring Ammy Virk who plays the role of Balwinder Singh Sandhu in the film.

Balwinder Singh Sandhu was a medium-pace bowler who could swing the ball. He was a right-handed batsman, who played a pivotal role in India winning the World Cup in 1983.

On Monday, Virk took to his official Instagram handle to share the character poster of himself as Balwinder Singh Sandhu. Alongside the poster, he wrote, “Thnku thnku thnku… love u @inswingsandhu bhaji for everything Inki in-swinger ne humein jeet dikhaayi. Will always cherish this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play this incredible man.Presenting #BalwinderSinghSandhu! #ThisIs83… WAHEGURU JI.love u so so much (sic).”

In the poster, Ammy is captured while doing ‘bhangra’.

83′ is being directed by Kabir Khan and revolves around the story of India’s maiden win at the 1983 World Cup. The team was captained by Kapil Dev.

Ranveer Singh will be seen essaying the role of the legendary cricketer.

Meanwhile, he also shared the character poster on his official Instagram handle. Alongside, he wrote, “*Cue track* It’s the SWINGIN’ SARDARJI !!! Presenting @ammyvirk AMMY VIRK as BALVINDER SINGH SANDHU!!! @inswingsandhu PS- this one is special to me as our Dil Da Raja Amrinder portrays the role of our beloved coach SANDHU SIR because of whom we have all become better cricketers 🙏🏽 What an honour to be coached for the film by the World Cup Winner Himself #LoveYouSandhuSir PPS- both are real characters, On and Off screen I think all my ‘PROFASHNULS’ will agree (sic).”

Produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Madhu Mantena, Kabir Khan, Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is slated to release on 10 April 2020.