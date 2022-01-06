The 15 million views on ‘Blind Love 1’ give Aalisha Panwar joy

Shagun Pandey and Aalisha Panwar’s movie ‘Blind Love’ Part 1 has crossed 15 million views and Aalisha Panwar is extremely happy about it.

She says: “Blind Love Part 1′ crossed 15 million-plus views and I am very happy and excited. It’s a great validation. I am thankful to all the lovely people who loved this love story and spread the word so that everyone can witness this. This was my first short film and I was very skeptical about it. I had never done anything like this before. The love which I got for Naina is really wonderful and it was the first time I played the role of a blind girl. I am very happy that I was able to convince everybody to fall in love with Naina.”

How did the audience connect with ‘Blind Love’?

She adds: “From my point of view, I assume everybody is connected to and hooked to the story of Naina and Rohan because it is a very simple love story but shown in a very beautiful way. She is a simple girl from a middle-class family from a small town of Shimla. She meets a person named Rohan who is very simple and he falls in love with her and supports her. Without even saying ‘I Love You’, they fall in love with each other. This was the USP.”

She talks about the differences between ‘Blind Love’ and other love stories.

“No one has said ‘I Love You’ to each other in ‘Blind Love 1’ but they are in love. This is the beauty of the story. Even after Rohan dies, the beauty of their love desires Naina’s blindness, she can feel and still see Rohan’s soul. He makes sure that Naina gets her eyes and can see the world from his eyes. This story is one of the reasons why everyone can connect to it and everyone loves it.”

In her experience as an actor, the most challenging part of working on a short film is portraying a character in such a short period of time. “In that half an hour you have to portray the life of that character and at the same time you have to convince the audience. Everybody plays the part and an actor holds a huge responsibility on his or her shoulders as it is portrayed through them. It is like an adventure and I loved doing it,” she concludes.

The director of both seasons of ‘Blind Love’ is Prradip Khairwar.

(With inputs from IANS)