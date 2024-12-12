100 years of Raj Kapoor: Bollywood unites for a spectacular tribute

Mumbai is set to roll out the red carpet for a dazzling evening on December 13, 2024, as the Indian film fraternity unites to celebrate 100 years of Raj Kapoor, the iconic filmmaker who defined the golden age of Bollywood.

Hosted at PVR Infinity Mall in Andheri West, this gala event will pay tribute to the legendary “Showman” of Indian cinema, whose storytelling continues to resonate across generations.

The Kapoor family, Bollywood royalty in their own right, will lead the celebrations. From veteran Randhir Kapoor to the younger torchbearers like Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt, the gathering will reflect the family’s pride in carrying forward Raj Kapoor’s legacy.

Adding to the glittering affair, Bollywood’s biggest stars will grace the event. Icons like Rekha and Jeetendra, along with top filmmakers such as Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rajkumar Hirani, and Karan Johar, are expected to attend.

Leading actors including Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, and the Deol brothers—Sunny and Bobby—will also lend their presence, making it an unforgettable night.

A cinematic tribute to the greatest showman

The highlight of the celebration is Raj Kapoor 100: Celebrating the Centenary of the Greatest Showman, a festival organized by R.K. Films in collaboration with the Film Heritage Foundation and NFDC-National Film Archive of India. The initiative includes curated screenings of ten iconic Raj Kapoor films across 40 cities and 135 cinemas, including PVR-Inox and Cinepolis.

Tickets, priced at an accessible ₹100, echo Raj Kapoor’s dream of bringing cinema to the masses. The lineup features classics spanning his illustrious career:

– Aag (1948)

– Barsaat (1949)

– Awaara (1951)

– Shree 420 (1955)

– Jagte Raho (1956)

– Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai (1960)

– Sangam (1964)

– Mera Naam Joker (1970)

– Bobby (1973)

– Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985)

The premiere night will treat attendees to five of Raj Kapoor’s most beloved films—Awaara, Shree 420, Sangam, Mera Naam Joker, and Bobby.

For fans of Indian cinema, this event is more than a tribute; it’s a chance to relive the timeless tales crafted by one of Bollywood’s most cherished visionaries.