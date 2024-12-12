Nayanthara breaks silence on her open letter to Dhanush over legal controversy

Recently, Lady Superstar Nayanthara broke the internet after she posted an open letter to Dhanush. In the letter, the ‘Jawan’ star revealed that Dhanush had slapped Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Sivan with a 10-crore lawsuit. The legal notice accused her of using a three-second BTS slip from Dhanush’s backed 2015 film ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ in her Netflix documentary ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale.’ In her open letter, the actress revealed that they had filmed the BTS clip on their personal devices. Additionally, she stated that her team tried to obtain an NOC from Dhanush for 2 years but failed, hence, they used the clip on their personal phone. The issue has now reached the Madras HC. In a recent conversation, Nayanthara finally breaks her silence about her open letter.

Following her post, several social media users accused her letter of being a publicity stunt. Netizens suspected the actress of using the letter as a means to promote her documentary. During her interaction with the Hollywood Reporter India, Nayanthara revealed her reason for talking about the feud publicly. The actress revealed that Dhanush was not ready to take her calls, leaving her with no other option.

“I am not someone who would want to tarnish someone’s image just for the sake of publicity. Why I am saying this is because there are a lot of people who have supported us largely. But there are also a lot of people who are supposedly his fans and well-wishers, which is fine, but for them to say that we did it as a PR stunt for the film? I don’t think that was the intention at all. I mean it never even crossed our minds. The film is not meant to be viewed as a film. It’s a documentary. You like the person, you want to know more about the person, you watched the film. It doesn’t come under the bracket of a hit or a flop.”

She iterated that her husband, Vignesh Sivan and she even called his manager several times. However, they could not get through to the actor. The couple also tried to reach the ‘Raanjhanaa’ actor through their common friends but failed. Nayanthara added, “The controversy happened because I spoke out and I wanted to speak in public. Because I personally and genuinely tried to reach out to him so that I can have a direct answer (as to) why and what’s the issue.”

Explaining the issue of the BTS footage copyright claims, she iterated that back in 2015, BTS wasn’t a part of contracts. Taking a dig, Nayanthara stated, “When the trailer released, the BTS footage that was captured on our phones before, the thing that people don’t understand that… There are a lot of people saying that ‘It is his footage, it’s his rights.’ We are not at all talking about the clips from the film. BTS is a part of the contract only now. This was 10 years before, there were people randomly taking pictures and videos on phones. And these were random videos on our phones. So, this was the thing we used, which is hardly anything. Even after so much issues that were created by him or his people, I would say, when the trailer came out, anybody who is a little bit sorted, would have let it be.”