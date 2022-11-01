Bollywood star Salman Khan gets Y+ category security

The Mumbai police will now offer Salman Khan, a Bollywood star who had previously asked for a handgun license for self-defense, with Y+ category security since they believe the actor is in danger.

The actor had previously received a threat letter from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, prompting the Maharashtra state government to initiate this action. Salman and his father Salim Khan received a death threat just a few days after the passing of Punjabi musician Sidhu Moose Wala. The note was discovered by Salim’s security crew outside their Mumbai residence close to the Bandra Bandstand promenade, where he regularly runs in the morning.

Salman applied for a weapon license from the Mumbai Police following the threat letter for his personal safety.

According to intelligence from the Maharashtra Home Department, the Bishnoi gang threatened Salman Khan and his father in order to create a situation where they could demonstrate their authority. The Maharashtra department of Home Affairs boosted Salman’s security as a result of the event.

Last month, the Delhi Police made a shocking admission in the case involving the suspected Salman Khan assassination plot. They claimed that in order to learn more about the specific times of the actor’s entry and exit, the members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang made attempts to make friends with the employees at the actor’s farmhouse in Mumbai.

(Inputs from ANI)