Bloody Ishq: Vikram Bhatt redefines thriller with new genre blend

Renowned filmmaker Vikram Bhatt is gearing up for the release of his latest thriller ‘Bloody Ishq’, and he’s redefining the genre with a unique twist. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Bhatt revealed that the film is a blend of thriller and horror, a departure from the typical horror comedy formula.

Describing the film’s concept, Bhatt stated, “We call it horror comedy. Just like how horror and comedy have mixed in the past, we’ve infused thriller with horror in ‘Bloody Ishq’. It’s something fresh, and we’re eager to see how the audience reacts to it.”

When questioned about Avika Gor’s role in the movie, Bhatt jokingly remarked, “Terrible! Avika’s performance is so bad that words fail me.” However, he quickly clarified, “But honestly, ‘Bloody Ishq’ wouldn’t be what it is without Avika. Her dedication and sincerity have truly shaped the film.”

‘Bloody Ishq’, featuring Avika Gor and Vardhan Puri, has already created a buzz with its intriguing trailer released earlier this month. Directed by Vikram Bhatt and produced by Mahesh Bhatt, the film promises an intense narrative that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

The trailer opens with a woman grappling with amnesia following an accident, who finds herself in eerie circumstances on an island with her husband. As the plot unfolds, it delves into supernatural elements reminiscent of Bhatt’s earlier hit ‘Raaz’ (2002), starring Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea.

Fans of Vikram Bhatt’s distinct style can anticipate spine-chilling moments and a narrative that weaves mystery with paranormal encounters. ‘Bloody Ishq’ is scheduled for release on July 26, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

With its fresh take on the thriller-horror genre and stellar performances, ‘Bloody Ishq’ promises to captivate audiences and reinforce Vikram Bhatt’s reputation as a master storyteller in the realm of suspenseful cinema.