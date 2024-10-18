Vikram Bhatt thanks Mahesh Bhatt for inspiring ‘Tu Meri Puri Kahani’

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has offered a sneak peek behind the scenes of his upcoming film ‘Tu Meri Puri Kahani’.

The director, known for his work on films like ‘Raaz’ and ‘1920: Evil Returns’, took to social media to share his excitement about the project and to express his deep appreciation for fellow filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Vikram Bhatt acknowledged the pivotal role Mahesh Bhatt played in the creation of the film. He credited the veteran filmmaker not just for inspiring the project, but for being the driving force behind the entire concept. “It’s ironic,” Vikram said, “that people fight over titles like ‘Aashiqui’, when my boss, Mahesh Bhatt, made that film without even staking a claim to it.”

He added a personal touch by quoting a line from the classic film ‘Deewar’, saying, “Mere pass Bhattsaab hai!” (I have Mahesh Bhatt by my side).

Discussing how ‘Tu Meri Puri Kahani’ came to life, Vikram shared that Mahesh Bhatt casually remarked, “I have a story.” From there, the vision took shape, with Suhrita Das coming on board to direct the project. Bhatt also expressed his excitement about creating a fresh love story featuring newcomers Arhaan Patel and Hiranya Ojha, with a soundtrack composed by Anu Malik.

This isn’t the first time that Vikram Bhatt has teamed up with Mahesh Bhatt. Their creative partnership goes back decades, and this latest collaboration seems to be another step in their longstanding friendship. Vikram’s admiration for Mahesh was clear in his post, where he described him as someone who’s still “kicking ass like no one else.”

The film’s producer, Ajay Murdia, had also recently shared an update, posting on his social media about the movie officially going into production. The anticipation surrounding ‘Tu Meri Puri Kahani’ is growing, especially with a team of seasoned filmmakers at the helm.