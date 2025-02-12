Tumko Meri Kasam: Vikram Bhatt on bringing Ajay Murdia’s story to life

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt is gearing up for his latest directorial venture, ‘Tumko Meri Kasam’, featuring Anupam Kher, Ishwak Singh, Adah Sharma, and Esha Deol in key roles.

The film, Bhatt revealed, takes inspiration from the life of Dr. Ajay Murdia, the founder of Indira IVF, one of India’s leading fertility clinic chains.

Speaking about the film, Bhatt shared that while it draws from real-life events, creative liberties have been taken to make the storytelling engaging.

“The film loosely draws inspiration from Ajay Murdia’s journey. We have added some fictional elements to enhance the narrative. A bit of drama is necessary to keep the audience invested,” he explained.

Beyond directing, ‘Tumko Meri Kasam’ marks Bhatt’s debut as a lyricist. The film’s song ‘Berang’, he said, holds a special place in his heart.

“This song is for those who have experienced heartbreak. It’s my first-ever track as a lyricist, which makes it even more special,” he expressed.

Anupam Kher, who plays a pivotal role in the film, had previously shared a heartfelt post about the project. In August last year, he revealed that Mahesh Bhatt directed the ‘mahurat’ shot of the film, calling it an honor to get guidance once again by the filmmaker behind his iconic films like ‘Saaransh’, ‘Daddy’, and ‘Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin’.

‘Tumko Meri Kasam’ is presentation of Mahesh Bhatt and Indira Entertainment, with Shwetambari Bhatt and Krishna Bhatt Sarda serving as project directors.

The film’s music, composed by Prateek Walia, features lyrics by Vikram Bhatt and Shweta Bothra. The soundtrack is under Zee Music’s banner.