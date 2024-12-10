Avika Gor on being thrilled by the suspense of horror films

Actress Avika Gor is thrilled about her upcoming film ‘Bloody Ishq’, which she believes offers a unique twist to the horror-thriller genre.

Known for her love of suspenseful tales, Avika shared her excitement as the movie gears up for its World TV Premiere on December 14 on Star Gold.

“’Bloody Ishq’ brings a fresh perspective to the horror-thriller space, a genre where Vikram Bhatt’s mastery truly shines,” said Avika Gor. “As someone who has always enjoyed the thrill of horror films, I’m excited to be part of this project. What makes it even more special is that it will now reach a much wider audience, giving families across the country a chance to experience its gripping story together.”

The film also stars Vardhaan, who described the movie as a perfect blend of suspense and scares. “’Bloody Ishq’ is a treat for fans of horror and edgy thrillers. It balances spine-chilling moments with captivating storytelling,” he said.

Reflecting on his role, Vardhaan added, “Playing Romesh, a character with intense layers, was a deeply fulfilling experience. Collaborating with Avika and Vikram Bhatt was fantastic.”

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of a Scottish island, ‘Bloody Ishq’ follows Neha and Romesh, a couple navigating the aftermath of Neha’s life-altering accident, which erases her memory. Their seemingly idyllic seaside home becomes a hub of secrets and chilling revelations, as Neha begins to unravel the truth about Romesh’s hidden past.

Director Vikram Bhatt, a maestro of the horror genre, revealed his vision for the film. “With ‘Bloody Ishq’, I aimed to merge the classic chills of a horror film with the emotional depth of a love story,” he shared.

“This is a deeply personal project, and I’m proud of how it turned out. Avika brings vulnerability and strength to Neha, while Vardhaan’s portrayal of Romesh is both haunting and captivating. Their on-screen chemistry adds a compelling layer to the story, making it unforgettable.”