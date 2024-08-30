BLANKPINK’s Jisoo eyeing lead role in new drama ‘Monthly Boyfriend’

BLACKPINK star Jisoo is considering leading a new drama titled ‘Monthly Boyfriend.’ On August 29, a media outlet reported that Jisoo recently received a casting offer to star in the upcoming drama as the female lead. Following the news, her agency, BLISSOO, confirmed receiving the offer and stated that they are currently reviewing it. If the songstress greenlights the project, BLINKs (the BLACKPINK fandom) will have another acting project of hers to look forward to.

The K-pop sensation began her acting career with an appearance in the 2015 hit drama The Producers. The show featured IU, Kim Soo Hyun, and Gong Hyo Jin, among others, with Jisoo playing a rookie named Kim Ji Soo. She first landed a lead role in the hit drama Snowdrop, headlining the romance drama alongside Jung Hae In. While the details of the role offered to her remain under wraps, the actor-singer is preparing for two slated releases.

As she reviews the offer, Jisoo has the drama ‘Newtopia’ and the film ‘Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint’ set for release. ‘Newtopia’ is an upcoming zombie thriller in which the BLACKPINK icon stars with Park Jeong Min. The drama is set against a panic-stricken and zombie-infested Seoul. Lee Jae Yoon (Park Jeong Min), a soldier, and Kang Young Joo (Jisoo), his military girlfriend, navigate the dangers as they struggle to reunite. Combining thrill with romance, the duo promises an exciting and adventurous story. Meanwhile, the drama will release in 2025.

On the other hand, ‘Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint’ is one of the highly anticipated projects. It has made waves for its ensemble cast and the popularity of the source material. The upcoming film is based on the web novel Omniscient Reader by Sing N Song. The film stars Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop, Chae Soo Bin, Nana, and Shin Seung Ho alongside Jisoo.

Meanwhile, in February, Jisoo launched her own company, BLISSOO, for her solo activities. This makes her the third BLACKPINK member to establish a personal label. She continues her group activities under BLACKPINK’s agency, YG Entertainment. However, the K-pop idol is pursuing her individual projects as an actress under BLISSOO, with her older brother, Kim Jung Hoon, serving as the CEO.