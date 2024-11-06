BLACKPINK’s Rosé reveals ‘vulnerabilities’ and ‘toxic relationships’ inspired her upcoming album ‘rosie’

BLACKPINK’s Rosé and the BLINKs are currently basking in the success of her latest single ‘APT’ ft. Bruno Mars. The collaborative track has already broken streaming records, topped global charts and has given the K-pop idol a Perfect All Kill. As Rosé gears up for the release of her upcoming solo album ‘rosie,’ the songstress gets candid about the inspiration behind the tracks. She reveals being influenced by ‘bad comments’ on social media, exposing her vulnerability. Moreover, her album is about ‘toxic relationships’ which several girls in their 20s have gone through, just like Rosé.

During her conversation with Paper Magazine, the BLACKPINK singer revealed that she has a habit of scrolling through social media late at night. This exposes her to bad comments which takes a toll on her. She said, that the habit of checking “bad comments that’s just going to get into my head. I realised how vulnerable and addicted I was to this [online] world and that craving for feeling like I wanted to be loved and understood. I hated that about myself.”

She added, “It’s so disgustingly vulnerable and honest that people learn that I am a person that goes through these emotions, and I hated that about myself.” The K-pop idol revealed that although she doesn’t want them to affect her, criticism often takes a toll. “If anything, it’s something I want to cover up. Even in interviews, I’m like nothing really fazes me, you know? But it does. Every word, every comment, it crushes me.”

Moreover, BLACKPINK’s Rosé added that her past relationships are the inspiration behind the lyrics in ‘rosie.’ The songstress hopes her music resonates with listeners, allowing them to relate to the experiences in her tracks. Emphasising relatability, she iterated that she experiences the same ups and downs as any other young woman in her 20s. She acknowledges the complexities of the phase of life marked by vulnerability, confusion, excitement and anger.

Talking about it she said, “I think I’m grateful enough to have gone through a few relationships, you know, like a normal girl in her 20s. I do want people to understand that I’m not much different from your average girlfriend or 23-year-old girl. I’m probably very relatable if you listen to my songs and if anyone’s been in that kind of relationship. It doesn’t even have to be about a boyfriend, just any type of toxic relationship. 20s is not an easy time to live through. It’s when you’re very vulnerable and confused, excited and angry about life. That’s what I wanted to sing about.”

The upcoming album ‘roise’ releases on December 6.