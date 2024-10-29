BLACKPINK’s Rosé creates Billboard history with ‘APT’ ft. Bruno Mars

The list of milestones doesn’t seem to be ending for BLACKPINK’s Rosé! Her collaborative track with Bruno Mars, ‘APT’ has debuted at the impressive position of No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The milestone is special for Rosé and the BLACKPINK fandom, called the BLINKs. The feat makes her the first female K-pop soloist to make it to the top 10 of the coveted music chart. Released on October 18, the track has already broken several records and continues to do so.

On October 29, Billboard officially announced the song’s spot, making it her career-high debut on the US chart. Rosé now joins front-running K-pop stars, including PSY, Jimin and Jungkook. Additionally, the track has clinched the top spot on the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excluding the US charts. These rank songs worldwide and outside the US, respectively. Moreover, ‘APT’ also created the record for the highest streaming debut by a K-pop solo artist on Billboard. The track boasts an impressive milestone of over 25 million streams in its opening week. As Rosé’s wall of fame keeps expanding, it proves her global appeal and her footing in the K-pop scene.

Meanwhile, recently, the K-pop songstress became the highest-charting female K-pop soloist on the UK Singles Chart. Moreover, ‘APT’ gave Rosé her first Perfect All Kill (PAK), making her the first BLACKPINK member to do so. BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ APT’ charted at No. 4 on the prestigious UK Singles chart. The impressive feat made the K-pop sensation the highest-charting female K-pop soloist on the UK chart.

Additionally, on October 27, she achieved a Perfect All Kill on the South Korean charts. She is now the first BLACKPINK member to flaunt this milestone. For those unaware, a track is awarded a Perfect All Kill when it tops the daily and Top 100 charts of Melon, and the daily and real-time charts of Genie and Bugs. Additionally, the song needs to top YouTube Music’s Top Songs chart, VIBE’s daily chart and the real-time charts of FLO and iChart.

Released on October 18, ‘APT’ opens with Rosé and Bruno standing side to side sporting matching leather jackets. As the BLAKCPINK songstress takes the singing lead, the ‘Finesse’ hitmaker flaunts his drumming skills with complete finesse. The duo then come together to sing the catchy chorus as they dance their hearts out. Rosé also stuns with her impressive drumming skills while Bruno strums an electric guitar.