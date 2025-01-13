BLACKPINK’s Rosé earns her first solo BRIT Gold Certification with ‘APT’ ft. Bruno Mars

BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars dropped the biggest musical collaboration of 2024. While ‘APT’ has already gone above and beyond and shaken the music industry, it earned the K-pop songstress her first solo BRIT Gold Certification in the UK. The momentous achievement not only iterates the footing of the collab of the year but also the artists’ global presence and stardom. The continued popularity of the track is a testament to the stars’ musical prowess.

On January 13, the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) announced that ‘APT’ has received an official BRIT Gold certification in the UK. This gives Rosé her first solo track to achieve the feat. According to BPI, singles are certified gold when 400,000 units are sold. On the other hand, albums receive the same at 100,000 units sold.

‘APT.’ the single by ROSÉ and @BrunoMars, is now #BRITcertified Gold pic.twitter.com/bLOfJYd8Kf Advertisement — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) January 10, 2025



Moreover, the collaborative track set a new record as the biggest male-female duet debut of 2024, even surpassing Taylor Swift and Post Malone’s ‘Fortnight.’ Additionally, BLACKPINK’s Rosé became the first female K-pop soloist to break into the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with the song. Meanwhile, only one other K-pop musical act has reached the top 10 on the Radio Songs chart in the past. Global septet BTS entered the list with their single ‘Dynamite.’ The track soared to tenth place several years ago. Now, Rosé is tied with the septet.

Moreover, the track recently created K-pop history. The BLACKPINK songstress dethroned PSY’s ‘Gangnam Style.’ ‘APT’ is now the fastest K-pop track to cross 700 million views on YouTube. The duo has broken the record previously held by PSY’s 2012 raging global phenomenon, ‘Gangnam Style.’ The simple and vibrant music video shows the K-pop idol and Bruno Mars having fun as they jam together. Released on October 18, 2024, the track’s music video achieved the momentous milestone in just 70 days and 13 hours.

Moving forward, the BLINKs are now waiting for the quartet comprising Rosé, Jennie, Jisoo, and Lisa to make a comeback. BLACKPINK is going to be back in the area this year with new group music.